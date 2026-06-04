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Hijab, no music & separate timings: Kerala gym's 'Islam-friendly' makeover sparks fierce online debate, owner issues clarification

Following heavy backlash, original video was removed and in a new clip, owner said the facility was open to people of all faiths.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsKeralaIslamgymPalakkadHijabControversyShariaIslamic

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