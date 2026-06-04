Hijab, no music & separate timings: Kerala gym's 'Islam-friendly' makeover sparks fierce online debate, owner issues clarification

<p>A 15-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gym">gym</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala's</a> Palakkad has landed itself in middle of a controversy, after it announced that it would soon function as an "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/islam">Islam</a>-friendly" fitness centre and will follow "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharia">Sharia</a>" guidelines. </p><p>The announcement soon became a topic of hot debate online over religion-based spaces and personal freedoms in public life. </p><p>The gym, located in Puthunagaram, stated that it plans to introduce a series of Sharia-compliant rules for members, including separate workout timings for men and women, a ban on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/music">music</a> inside the premises, and dress guidelines based on Islamic principles, reports IANS news agency. </p>.<p>The announcement came through a Instagram video (now deleted), posted by 'Nawaz Muthu T', where the management described the facility as Kerala’s first “Islam-friendly gym”. </p>.<p>Though the post was later removed, it quickly gained traction across social media platforms and triggered widespread reactions.</p>.<p>According to the announcement, male and female members would no longer be allowed to exercise together, with dedicated schedules to be created separately for both.</p>.Gym WhatsApp group dispute turns violent, six held for assaulting youth in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar.World of fitness: He jogs, she juggles.<p>Members would also be expected to ensure that their 'awrah', which means body parts considered necessary to cover under Islamic teachings, would remain concealed during workouts.</p><p>For women, the proposed guidelines include wearing clothing, including hijab, that adheres to the stated religious norms while using the facility.</p><p>Some of the people, who welcomed this move argued that such move could provide a more comfortable environment for people seeking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fitness">fitness</a> options aligned with their faith and cultural beliefs.</p><p>However, the critics questioned whether religion-based segregation in fitness spaces could encourage social divisions.</p><p>Following heavy backlash online, the original video was removed and in a new clip, Nawaz said the facility was open to people of all faiths and not just to Muslims only.</p><p>"A lot of people say this is a Muslim gym or a gym only for Muslims. I'm not saying that. I've never said this is a gym only for Muslims," he said.</p>