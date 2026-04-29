Hike in milk price necessary, will be implemented: Milma

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: State-run dairy cooperative Milma on Wednesday said a hike in milk price was necessary and it will be carried out soon.</p>.<p>K S Mani, the chairman of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) which operates under the Milma brand, said that a hike in the price of milk was required for the company to move forward.</p>.<p>"We also need to look after the interests of the dairy farmers as well as the consumers. So, an appropriate decision would be taken based on these factors regarding the quantum of increase as a hike in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/milk">milk</a> price is necessary for Milma and it will be implemented," Mani told reporters.</p>.<p>He said that the quantum of increase would be decided after a meeting of the Milma board.</p>.<p>He further said that a hike in millk price was already on the cards, but it was put on hold due to the elections and the prevailing model code of conduct, but the discusssions have now resumed as the Assembly polls are over.</p>.'Those who consume beef don't drink pig's milk, everyone without exception drinks cow milk': Yogi Adityanath.<p>Mani said that though Milma can increase prices on its own, it had consulted the government on it, as the decisions would impact the huge number of consumers in the state, and a favourable response was received.</p>.<p>He also said that the steps taken by Milma so far, including the various benefits given to dairy farmers, resulted in an increase of nearly 13 per cent in milk collection in the financial year 2025-26.</p>.<p>"This is an all time record and indicates the satisfaction of the dairy farmers with the benefits they have received," he said.</p>.<p>On April 18, the members of the governing body of Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) had staged a protest at the company's headquarters here demanding an immediate increase in milk price in view of steep rise in production cost.</p>.<p>The ERCMPU claimed that a decision on the price increase cannot be delayed considering the steep rise in price of cattle feed, essential commodities and labour cost, which have pushed the dairy sector into a severe financial crisis.</p>.<p>After it gave a memorandum to Milma last year on increasing milk price, a three-member committee was formed to study the matter and it had submitted a report recommending a hike of up to Rs 6 per litre. </p>