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Hike in milk price necessary, will be implemented: Milma

Quantum of increase to be decided after a meeting of Milma board, says K S Mani, chairman of Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 07:44 IST
India NewsKerala NewsMilk

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