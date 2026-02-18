Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Hindu religion had no castes, Britishers introduced it: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

He further said, 'Now it is our task to reunite ourselves. If we are not united there will be no existence of this country.'
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsKeralaCaste

Follow us on :

Follow Us