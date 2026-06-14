Hoax bomb threat received at Kannur airport; police launches probe

<p>Kannur, Kerala: The police have launched an investigation into a hoax <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-threat">bomb threat</a> received by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannur">Kannur</a> airport, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Mattannur Police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident.</p>.<p>According to police, multiple email IDs of the airport and two airline operators received an email on Saturday afternoon claiming that the airport would be destroyed in a bomb blast and that explosives had been planted for the purpose.</p>.Bomb threats target Gujarat CMO, Ahmedabad civic body and RSS offices; searches underway.<p>A thorough search was subsequently carried out at the airport and in the aircraft concerned.</p>.<p>Following the inspection, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax.</p>.<p>The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the airport's assistant manager under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act, officials said.</p>.<p>Police have begun efforts to trace the accused and are seeking assistance from Google, as the threat email was sent from a Gmail account, officials added. </p>