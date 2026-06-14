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Homeindiakerala

Hoax bomb threat received at Kannur airport; police launches probe

According to police, multiple email IDs of the airport and two airline operators received an email on Saturday afternoon claiming that explosives had been planted for the purpose.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 06:22 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 06:22 IST
India NewsKeralakannurBomb threatinvestigation

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