Home Ministry approves Z+ security for Kerala Governor amid tussle with SFI activists

Earlier on Saturday, Governor Khan got out of his vehicle and sat in front of a wayside shop demanding the arrest of SFI activists who protested against him in Nilamel in Kollam district.

A number of activists of the ruling CPI(M)'s students' wing Student Federation of India staged a black flag protest against the Governor when he was on his way to nearby Kottarakkara for a function.



Khan and Kerala's LDF government have been at loggerheads over several issues. The CPI(M) has alleged that the Governor has been attempting to saffronise universities by appointing supporters of Hindu right-wing groups to their senates. There is also discontentment over the delay in the nod to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill that was passed by the assembly in September.

(With PTI inputs)