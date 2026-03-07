<p>Alappuzha (Kerala): A probe has been launched after human body parts were found under a train coach here on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Alappuzha </a>Railway Police, a human right arm along with a finger of a foot was found on an iron bracket under the auxiliary reservoir tank of the S-5 coach of the Alappuzha–Dhanbad Express.</p>.<p>The body parts were noticed by cleaning staff when the train was parked at the pit-line yard early in the morning.</p>.Unidentified man found dead on railway tracks in Bengaluru, probe on.<p>The train had reached Alappuzha from Dhanbad on Friday evening and was scheduled to depart again on Saturday morning.</p>.<p>Railway police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun an investigation.</p>.<p>Police said an inquest will be conducted and a detailed probe is underway into the incident.</p>.<p>They will also seek details from police in other states to ascertain whether any deaths were reported along the route on which the train had been operating in recent days. </p>