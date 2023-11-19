Hundreds come forward with grievances at Kerala govt's mass outreach programme

Thiruvananthapuram: Hundreds of people of Kasaragod in Kerala took up their grievance at 'Nava Kerala Sadas', the public outreach programme of the CPM government that was formally inaugurated on Saturday.
On Saturday and Sunday, an outreach programme was held at various Assembly constituencies in Kasaragod district. Around 8,000 grievances were received in the district till evening. Most of them were either seeking financial; assistance or for disbursing social welfare pension dues. Endosulfan victims also took up their long-pending grievances like including more victims in the list of affected and better medical facilities in the district.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers had an interactive session with prominent personalities of the district during the day.
Even as people turned up at the outreach programme with the hopes of taking up their grievances directly with the chief minister and ministers, they were allowed only to submit their representations to the officials concerned.
The chief minister told the media that the public only needs to submit their grievances to the officials and need not meet the ministers. He also said that the grievances would be settled in a time-bound manner.
Critics are pointing out that during the much-hailed mass contact programme organised by the Congress government led by Oommen Chandy during 2011-16, the people were able to directly give grievances to the chief minister and ministers and immediate decisions were taken in many cases.
The over-one-month-long 'Nava Kerala Sadas' will enter the Kannur district on Monday.