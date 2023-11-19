Hundreds come forward with grievances at Kerala govt's mass outreach programme

Thiruvananthapuram: Hundreds of people of Kasaragod in Kerala took up their grievance at 'Nava Kerala Sadas', the public outreach programme of the CPM government that was formally inaugurated on Saturday.

On Saturday and Sunday, an outreach programme was held at various Assembly constituencies in Kasaragod district. Around 8,000 grievances were received in the district till evening. Most of them were either seeking financial; assistance or for disbursing social welfare pension dues. Endosulfan victims also took up their long-pending grievances like including more victims in the list of affected and better medical facilities in the district.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers had an interactive session with prominent personalities of the district during the day.