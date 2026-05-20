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'I am sad that I couldn't use my mother's name too': V D Satheesan on name row

Satheesan was responding to the row over using his full name -- Vadasseri Damodaran Menon Satheesan -- during the swearing-in on Monday.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsV D Satheesan

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