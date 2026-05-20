'I am sad that I couldn't use my mother's name too': V D Satheesan on name row

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that he intentionally used his full name while swearing-in as the Chief Minister as he wanted to remember his late parents on the occasion.</p><p>Satheesan was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/just-remembered-my-father-whats-wrong-kerala-cm-on-row-over-use-of-caste-surname-in-swearing-in-4009636">responding to the row</a> over using his full name -- Vadasseri Damodaran Menon Satheesan -- during the swearing-in on Monday.</p>.Friends, family recall Kerala CM Satheesan as political brain since student days.<p>"What was wrong in using my father's name? I am sad that I couldn't use my mother's name too. Both of them passed away before I became an MLA. I used my full name to mention my father's name. Since there was no option to tell my mother's name, I said it in my mind. It is a matter of pride to tell our parents names," he said.</p><p>A section of people claimed that Satheesan intentionally used the full name to highlight the surname Menon, which is used by the upper caste Nair community.</p><p>Critics also pointed out that Satheesan did not use the full name while swearing-in as an MLA during the previous terms. Some Congress and Youth Congress local leaders and activists were also among the critics.</p>