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'I realise I had seen nothing': Rajeev Chandrasekhar calls Kerala’s political culture ‘strange’ after first Assembly session

Chandrasekhar said the Assembly session was memorable for a number of reasons, but what struck him most was what he called a “political culture disconnected from the real concerns of society.”
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaRajeev Chandrasekhar

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