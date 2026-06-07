'I realise I had seen nothing': Rajeev Chandrasekhar calls Kerala’s political culture ‘strange’ after first Assembly session

<p>Kerala BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajeev-chandrasekhar">Rajeev Chandrasekhar</a> on Sunday criticised what he described as the nature of political discourse in the state, saying several aspects of it appeared “strange” to him during his maiden Assembly session. He also alleged that political parties were generating “unnecessary controversies” instead of addressing issues that directly affect the public.</p><p>In a Facebook post, the former Union minister and three-time MP reflected on his first days as an MLA in the Kerala Assembly after entering the House on June 1, following an 18-year stint in Parliament.</p><p>“I thought I had seen almost everything in politics and parliamentary functioning during my 18 years in Parliament. But now I realise I had seen nothing,” the Nemom MLA remarked sarcastically.</p>.Kerala economy turned into 'Ponzi Scheme' under LDF govt, alleges Rajeev Chandrasekhar. <p>Chandrasekhar said the Assembly session was memorable for a number of reasons, but what struck him most was what he called a “political culture disconnected from the real concerns of society.”</p><p>“The strangest thing for me was the politics of some people. It is a strange kind of politics that has no connection with the real issues facing society,” he said.</p><p>According to Chandrasekhar, the country is undergoing rapid technological change, with artificial intelligence creating new opportunities for young people even as businesses grapple with emerging global challenges.</p><p>Yet, he alleged, sections of the political leadership remained focused on ideological arguments and political controversies rather than on development, investment and job creation.</p><p>Referring to the debate surrounding the state's economic white paper, Chandrasekhar criticised <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M) </a>leaders for opposing it. He further alleged that political opponents appeared more interested in blaming each other for the BJP's electoral gains than in addressing public concerns.</p><p>He claimed that despite rising prices, a lack of fresh investments and concerns over employment opportunities, “none of the real issues affecting people are becoming subjects of discussion”.</p><p>“The economy of Kerala has collapsed not because of anything else, but because of the disastrous politics of the Congress and the CPI(M),” he alleged.</p><p>Calling the situation “painful, pathetic and completely irresponsible”, Chandrasekhar said the BJP aimed to transform the state's political culture.</p><p>“Our goal is to replace this culture of trivial political debates and manufactured controversies with a politics of performance,” he said.</p><p>Chandrasekhar also said the party would continue to advocate its vision of a “developed Kerala” and raise development-oriented issues in the Assembly.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>