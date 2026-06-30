'I take full responsibility for my words': Businessman Boby Chemmanur apologises to actress Honey Rose, seeks withdrawal of case

<p>Boby Chemmanur has issued a public apology to<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/malayalam"> Malayalam</a> actor Honey Rose, saying he never meant to cause her any distress and expressing hope that the criminal case filed against him would be withdrawn.</p><p>In a Facebook post, Chemmanur said he had always tried to treat others with respect, kindness and dignity, and had never deliberately acted in a manner that would hurt or offend anyone.</p>.<p>He said that while he frequently shared humorous and light-hearted content on <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>, it was never his intention to upset or disrespect anyone.</p><p>Acknowledging the impact of his remarks, Chemmanur said he had realised that his comments about Honey Rose had caused pain to her and her family. "I deeply apologise for the harm I have caused. I take full responsibility for my words and their impact," he wrote.</p><p>He reiterated that there had been no intention to hurt anyone and said he hoped his apology would help bring the matter to a close, adding that he wished to move forward on a positive note.</p><p>However, Honey Rose has not publicly responded to the apology.</p><p>The dispute began after the actor alleged that Chemmanur had made sexually coloured and derogatory remarks about her during the inauguration of a jewellery showroom.</p><p>Chemmanur had previously denied intending to insult the actor.</p><p>His apology comes months after he was arrested in January 2025 by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a sexual harassment case registered on the basis of Honey Rose's complaint.</p><p>He was booked under non-bailable provisions, including Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly making sexually coloured remarks amounting to sexual harassment and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.</p>