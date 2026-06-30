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'I take full responsibility for my words': Businessman Boby Chemmanur apologises to actress Honey Rose, seeks withdrawal of case

His apology comes months after he was arrested in January 2025 by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a sexual harassment case registered on the basis of Honey Rose's complaint.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 04:48 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 04:48 IST
India NewsKeralaSocial media

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