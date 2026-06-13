Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

ICMR team arrives in Kozhikode after Nipah case confirmation; contact list reaches 100

The contact list now comprises 100 people, including four in the very high-risk category, 14 in the high-risk category and 82 in the low-risk category.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 13:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 13:59 IST
KeralaKozhikodeICMRNipah

Follow us on :

Follow Us