Homeindiakerala

Identity isn't a spelling test: Brittas to Tharoor over 'Keralam' remarks

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the Kerala government's proposal to change the state's name to Keralam.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 10:23 IST
Published 25 February 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)Shashi TharoorJohn Brittas

