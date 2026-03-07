<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that if he was not in politics, he would probably be doing some entrepreneurship in the aerospace world.</p>.<p>Rahul was responding to a query during a dialogue with the Information Technology (IT) Fraternity at Technopark here.</p>.<p>He said he has been defined as a politician by many, but he actually does a lot of other things.</p>.<p>Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said he was of the view that calling someone a politician, technocrat, techie or engineer were "constricting definitions".</p>.'Good news' that 'Kerala Story 2' not being widely watched, says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.<p>"If I was not working for a political organisation, I would probably be doing some entrepreneurship, probably in the aerospace world. I am a pilot, so was my father and also my uncle. So, we have that little strain," he said.</p>.<p>"We should be curious about everything. You should have an open mind to everything and that is when you start to connect the dots," the LoP, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, added. </p>