IMD declares onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala

IMD had earlier forecast that the monsoon would hit Kerala by May 31, but the monsoon arrived a day ahead. Last year, the monsoon hit Kerala on June 8.

The weather office also forecast heavy to very heavy rain across Kerala. Many parts of Kerala remained flooded owing to the pre-monsoon showers lashing the state over the last few days.

On Thursday, eight persons, including fishermen, were reported to be hit by lightning in Kozhikode.