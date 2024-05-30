Home
IMD declares onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala

The Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala as of today, the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhubaneswar Centre announced.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 05:37 IST
The Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala as of today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced.

IMD had earlier forecast that the monsoon would hit Kerala by May 31, but the monsoon arrived a day ahead. Last year, the monsoon hit Kerala on June 8.

The weather office also forecast heavy to very heavy rain across Kerala.  Many parts of Kerala remained flooded owing to the pre-monsoon showers lashing the state over the last few days.

On Thursday, eight persons, including fishermen, were reported to be hit by lightning in Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, Kerala received 40 percent excess pre-monsoon and summer showers this time.

According to IMD, while the normal rainfall from March to May is 347.1 mm, this time the state received 485.7 mm during the period. Four districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, received excess rainfall. Alappuzha district received the highest excess of 92 percent during the period.

While the arrival of pre-monsoon rains brought much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, the excessive pre-monsoon showers also wreaked havoc across the state. Over ten persons were killed and massive destruction to houses and crop were reported during the last few days.

Published 30 May 2024, 05:37 IST
