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IMD forecasts monsoon arrival in Kerala around May 26, issues rain alerts

The IMD also issued an 'orange alert' for two districts and a 'yellow alert' for 10 districts in Kerala for the day, as rains lashed several parts of the state.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:22 IST
India NewsIMDKeralamonsoonSouthwest Monsoon

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