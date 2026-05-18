IMD forecasts monsoon arrival in Kerala around May 26, issues rain alerts

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">IMD</a> on Monday said the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> around May 26.</p>.<p>It said the arrival of the monsoon could vary by four days, either before or after May 26.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department added that heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds is likely in parts of Kerala and Mahe over the next five days.</p>.<p>It said this may be due to a cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas, leading to the formation of a low-pressure area over Kerala, south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining south Lakshadweep.</p>.Heavy rain lashes Kerala, two die; orange alert in five districts.<p>It further said the southwest monsoon has advanced into most parts of the southeast Arabian Sea and some parts of the Kanyakumari region.</p>.<p>It has also advanced into most parts of the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, most of the Andaman Sea, across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and parts of the east-central Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.</p>.<p>The IMD also issued an 'orange alert' for two districts and a 'yellow alert' for 10 districts in Kerala for the day, as rains lashed several parts of the state.</p>.<p>An 'orange alert' was issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while a 'yellow alert' was issued for 10 districts, except Thrissur and Palakkad.</p>.<p>For Tuesday, the IMD issued a 'yellow alert' for nine districts.</p>.<p>An 'orange alert' indicates very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, while a 'yellow alert' indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.</p>