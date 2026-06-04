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Homeindiakerala

IMD issues heavy rain alerts in Kerala with the announcement of onset of monsoon

While above normal rainfall was received in the last monsoon, the IMD is now predicting rainfall of around 90 percent of the long-period average (LPA) this year.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsIMDKeralamonsoonIndia Meteorological Department

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