IMD issues heavy rain alerts in Kerala with the announcement of onset of monsoon

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the onset of southwest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=monsoon">monsoon </a>over Kerala on Thursday. </p><p>Even as the IMD earlier predicted an early onset of the monsoon this year, it got delayed by around one week due to various factors.</p><p>According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon was advancing into the remaining parts of southwest and southeast Arabian sea, some parts of west-central and east-central Arabian sea, entire Lakshadweep islands, Kerala and Mahe, some parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, southeast Bay of Bengal and some more parts of southwest, west-central, east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday.</p><p>While above normal rainfall was received in the last monsoon, the IMD is now predicting rainfall of around 90 percent of the long-period average (LPA) this year.</p><p>The LPA refers to the rainfall recorded in a specific region over a defined period, such as a month or season, averaged over a long duration, typically 30 to 50 years.</p>.Leaner monsoon, deeper drought threat.<p>The long-period average (LPA) of seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is 87 cm. If the monsoon season sees less than 90 pc of LPA rainfall, the IMD classifies it as 'deficient'.</p><p>One reason behind the below-normal rainfall could be the emergence of El Nino conditions, which lead to less rain during the monsoon in the country. Currently, neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation conditions are transitioning towards El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific region.</p><p>The IMD said that El Nino conditions are likely to be weak in June, and moderate to strong in September.</p><p>Meanwhile, IMD has predicted very heavy rains in eight districts in southern and central parts and heavy rains in the remaining parts of the state. Orange and yellow alerts have been sounded across the state for the next few days.</p>