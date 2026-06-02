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Homeindiakerala

IMD predicts onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala around June 4

Typically, monsoon arrives in Kerala around June 1, which marks the beginning of the southwest monsoon season (June-September).
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsIMDKeralamonsoonEl Nino

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