Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

IMD sounds Orange alert in three districts of Kerala

An orange alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 12:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 12:56 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us