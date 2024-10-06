IMD sounds Orange alert in three districts of Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in three districts of Kerala predicting very heavy rainfall there.</p><p>An orange alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.</p><p>Isolated heavy downpours were predicted in Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts, as per the latest update of the IMD.</p>.Dissident MLA Anvar set to initiate new political party Democratic Movement of Kerala.<p>In view of possible heavy rains, the district administration in Wayanad directed people living in mudslide-prone areas to be extra vigil.</p><p>They also urged people to contact concerned officials if any place experiences a heavy rain situation, an official statement said.</p><p>Due to rough sea conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast till October 10, the weather agency added.</p><p>As thunderstorms and gusty winds are predicted in Kerala, the state disaster management authority also urged people to be on vigil. </p>