In Kerala, BJP’s Christian outreach suffers setback as bishops flay CAA, attack on community

Thiruvananthapuram: In a setback to BJP's efforts to make inroads into the Christian vote banks of Kerala, prominent Christian bishops have openly expressed concerns over CAA as well as attacks on Christians in various parts of the country.
The remarks made by the bishops in connection with the Good Friday have put the BJP state leadership on the defensive.
Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic archbishop Thomas J Netto said Christians were facing attack in Manipur as well as various parts of North India. He also accused that the authorities were not taking effective actions against the "dark forces" behind the attacks.
He also said that all should realise the mysteries over the Citizenship Amendment Act and should be able to stand with their brothers. "The people should properly utilise the opportunity to express their opinion," he said.
Syro Malabar church major archbishop Mar Raphel Thattil said on Thursday that not only in Manipur, but in many parts of the country Christians were suffering and many believers were not even able to celebrate Easter.
Auxiliary bishop of Changanassery Syro-Malabar church archdiocese Mar Thomas Tharayil also said that the people should be cautious about the forces that were scaring people over caste and religion.
The remarks of the prominent bishops are widely interpreted as a message against the BJP.
BJP Kerala state president K Surendran said that CAA was not against the Muslim community in the country. He said that Muslim terrorists who were creating problems in the country were targeting Christian community also. He also cited the some instances including the recent attack on a Christian priest by a group of Muslim youths in the state.
Union minister of state V Muraleedharan reacted that even the Christian church leaders had earlier stated that what was happening in Manipur was only ethnic violence and not communal violence. He also said that under the Narendra Modi government religious minorities were not facing any concerns.
