In Kerala, BJP’s Christian outreach suffers setback as bishops flay CAA, attack on community

Thiruvananthapuram: In a setback to BJP's efforts to make inroads into the Christian vote banks of Kerala, prominent Christian bishops have openly expressed concerns over CAA as well as attacks on Christians in various parts of the country.

The remarks made by the bishops in connection with the Good Friday have put the BJP state leadership on the defensive.

Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic archbishop Thomas J Netto said Christians were facing attack in Manipur as well as various parts of North India. He also accused that the authorities were not taking effective actions against the "dark forces" behind the attacks.