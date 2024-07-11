In Kerala, LoP V D Satheesan accuses Minister M B Rajesh of trying to act as Speaker in House

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday said that Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh was attempting to regulate him by acting as the Speaker of the House.

Rajesh, on the other hand, said he was only criticising the manner in which the opposition leader was behaving in the House and Satheesan was free to accept or disregard it.

After the UDF opposition staged a walkout in protest against the denial of permission to an adjournment notice moved by it, Rajesh, in the absence of the LoP, said that Satheesan never yielded to ministers and used "pressure tactics" in the House, including against the Speaker.