In Kerala's Calicut, Congress workers & rival faction briefly pause brawl to let ambulance pass; Internet reacts

The election result sparked the clash between the rival groups, with Congress and CPI(M) supporters briefly halting their altercation to clear the way for the ambulance.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 10:40 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 10:40 IST
