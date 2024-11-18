In Kerala's Calicut, Congress workers & rival faction briefly pause brawl to let ambulance pass; Internet reacts

<p>A video showing a brawl between Congress workers and a breakaway faction during elections at a local cooperative bank in Kerala's Calicut district has gone viral on social media. The clip captures the moment when the two groups briefly paused their fight to allow an ambulance to pass, only to resume brawling once it had cleared the area.</p><p>The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has gained much attention on social media.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/kerala-rival-party-workers-stop-fight-to-make-way-for-ambulance-in-calicut-video-101731888179107.html">report</a> in <em>Hindustan Times</em>, a rebel faction of former Congress members, supported by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a>, won control of the bank's board of directors. The election result sparked the clash between the rival groups, with Congress and CPI(M) supporters briefly halting their altercation to clear the way for the ambulance. However, the fighting resumed as soon as the vehicle passed. The Congress has enjoyed a stronghold over the board of directors for 61 years.</p>.Kerala man blocks ambulance's path; fined Rs 2.5 lakh, licence revoked .<p>A similar incident was recorded in 2020 during an anti-CAA and NRC protest in Kerala, where people made way for the ambulance to go through. </p><p>A user on social media posted the video on X with the caption the "the Real Kerala Story." While another said "Civic sense first, fight later." </p><p>Another user highlighted the dichotomy of two incidents that happened in the state. While one group halted their fight to let the ambulance pass, in another incident a car obstructing an ambulance to pass, was later fined Rs 2.5 lakhs. </p>