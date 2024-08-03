In Pictures: The aftermath of Wayanad tragedy

A view inside a damaged house at a settlement 3km uphill from Mundakkai epicenter of the devastating landslide in Wayanad, on Saturday, August 03, 2024.
Credit: DH Photo/ PUSHKAR V
Credit: DH Photo/ PUSHKAR V
Credit: DH Photo/ PUSHKAR V
Credit: DH Photo/ PUSHKAR V
Credit: DH Photo/ PUSHKAR V
Credit: DH Photo/ PUSHKAR V
A view of a damaged house at a settlement 3km uphill from Mundakkai epicenter of the devastating landslide in Wayanad, on Saturday, August 03, 2024.
Credit: DH Photo/ PUSHKAR V
A settlement 3km uphill from Mundakkai epicenter of the devastating landslide in Wayanad, on Saturday, August 03, 2024.
Credit: DH Photo/ PUSHKAR V
Published 03 August 2024, 17:24 IST