In Pictures: The aftermath of Wayanad tragedy

Destroyed homes, broken branches of uprooted trees, muddy waters in the house and scores of JCB and cranes dot the villaages of Wayanad, rocked by massive landslides. The fifth day of the rescue operations in the disaster-struck areas saw the deployment of close to 1,300 personnel from various forces as the death toll from the catastrophic landslide climbed to 219. With around 206 people still missing, deep search radars and cadaver dogs were also deployed in a bid to locate people or their remains believed to be trapped beneath the huge debris in the landslide-ravaged villages. Explore the aftermath of the Wayanad Landslides through the lens of DH's Photojournalist Pushkar V.