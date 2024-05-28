Five more deaths reported in Kerala as rain wreaks havoc, landslide at Kottayam

Thiruvananthapuram: At least five persons were killed and many parts of the state, including Kochi, flooded in pre-monsoon showers in Kerala on Tuesday.
Even as a landslide was reported near Bharananganam in Kottayam district no casualties were reported.
While two deaths were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, one death each were reported from Kasargod, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts. Last week around five persons were killed in rain related incidents in the state.
Kochi witnessed flash floods in the morning following heavy rains for nearly two hours. According to experts, around 98 mm rainfall was received in 90 minutes in Kochi and it could be due to cloud burst.
Rain water entered over 200 houses near Kalamassery area. Functioning of many offices including Infopark IT park were affected. Flooding of roads affected vehicular movement.
In Thiruvananthapuram a fisherman identified as Abraham drowned as fishing boat capsized owing to rough weather at Muthalapozhi, which is a mishap prone spot.
One Ashokan, 56, of Aruvikkara on the suburbs of the district drowned. At Perumbavoor near Kochi and Kanhangad in Kasargod two students drowned. At Mavelikkara in Alappuzha a youth identified as Aravind died after a coconut tree uprooted and fell over him.
Kottayam and Idukki district administrations have imposed travel restrictions along the high ranges.
Published 28 May 2024, 09:22 IST