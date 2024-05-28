Five more deaths reported in Kerala as rain wreaks havoc, landslide at Kottayam

Thiruvananthapuram: At least five persons were killed and many parts of the state, including Kochi, flooded in pre-monsoon showers in Kerala on Tuesday.

Even as a landslide was reported near Bharananganam in Kottayam district no casualties were reported.

While two deaths were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, one death each were reported from Kasargod, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts. Last week around five persons were killed in rain related incidents in the state.