Indian Coast Guard evacuates two elderly patients from Lakshadweep by air

<p>Kochi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-coast-guard">Indian Coast Guard</a> successfully carried out the medical evacuation of two critically ill elderly patients from Lakshadweep on Saturday, the Defence Spokesperson said.</p>.<p>Upon receipt of information about the two patients from the Lakshadweep administration, the Coast Guard promptly activated a Dornier aircraft from Kochi for immediate deployment, a statement said.</p>.PM Modi hands over 'Made in India' patrol vessel to Seychelles Coast Guard.<p>"The aircraft, equipped with modern medical equipment, ensured continuous medical monitoring and care throughout the flight," it said.</p>.<p>The patients were safely airlifted to Kochi amid adverse monsoon weather conditions and immediately shifted to a government and military hospital for advanced medical treatment, the spokesperson said.</p>.Facts to know about INS Jatayu, India's second Naval base in Lakshwadeep.<p>"The timely execution of the mission highlights the Indian Coast Guard's high level of operational preparedness, rapid response capability, and steadfast commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to island territories and safeguarding lives during medical emergencies," the statement said. </p>