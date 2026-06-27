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Homeindiakerala

Indian Coast Guard evacuates two elderly patients from Lakshadweep by air

The patients were safely airlifted to Kochi amid adverse monsoon weather conditions and immediately shifted to a government and military hospital for advanced medical treatment.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsKeralaevacuationElderlyLakshadweepIndian Coast GuardAirlift

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