<p>Idukki (Kerala): Panic gripped Marayoor town in this hill district on Tuesday after an Indian Gaur, straying from a nearby forest, ran amok through the area, entering buildings and causing damage, officials said.</p><p>The animal barged into a few buildings, including the local panchayat office and a hotel, leaving behind a trail of destruction, sources said.</p><p>The sudden appearance of the gaur triggered chaos, with people running helter-skelter to escape its charge, the eyewitnesses said</p>.Wild elephant Padayappa attacks car in Kerala's Munnar, passengers escape.<p>Two people seem to have suffered injuries after falling while running, police said.</p><p>Television visuals showed the agitated animal charging out of a building, even as frightened residents scrambled for safety.</p><p>In some scenes, people were seen cautiously searching for the gaur inside an office complex, while a visibly terrified man took refuge on a parapet within the building.</p><p>Police personnel said a Rapid Response Team (RRT) rushed to the area upon being alerted by residents.</p><p>A police official said efforts are on to trace the animal, and it is suspected to have gone back to the forests.</p>