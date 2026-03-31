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Indian Gaur runs amok in Kerala's Marayoor town, triggers panic

The sudden appearance of the gaur triggered chaos, with people running helter-skelter to escape its charge, the eyewitnesses said
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 05:00 IST
India NewsKeralaGaur

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