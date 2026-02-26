<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In a boost to the inland water tourism of Kerala, first phase restoration of the 19th century inland waterway across the state has been completed.</p><p>The first phase of 280kms between Aakkulam in Thiruvananthapuram in the south and Chettuva in Thrissur in central Kerala has become a reality. It forms part of the 616kms-long waterway across the state between </p>.Kochi Water Metro lays down the marker, to be replicated in 21 cities across the country.<p>Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram and Bekal in Kasaragod in the north. </p><p>The key highlight of the project -- West coast canal -- is the restoration of two tunnels, 722M Sivagiri tunnel and 340M Chilakoor tunnel, at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. </p><p>Commissioned in 1876, the tunnels that cleared a major bottleneck of the inland waterway, was considered as an engineering marvel of the erstwhile Travancore princely state.</p><p>The restoration of the inland navigation channel could become a major tourist attraction of the state. The Sivagiri and Chilakoor tunnels are close to the known tourist destination Varkala. The tunnels are spruced up with light and sound and boat service being offered.</p><p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan commissioned the first-phase of the project on Thursday.</p><p>It was in 2018 that the state government launched the West coast canal project that involved restoration of the inland navigation infrastructure that was in use till 1960s mostly by traders until road and rail infrastructure gained strength. As many as 579 families had to be rehabilitated.</p><p>Restoration work of the tunnels, which were clogged with silt and weeds, started in 2006-07. The then Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan had then made a boat ride along the tunnel.</p><p>Kerala Waterways and Infrastructures Limited (KWIL) director S Suhas said that the 616kms waterway across the state would be an unique project. It will set a model for the entire country by scaling up the multi-modal logistics and boosting the state’s water-based tourism potential, he said.</p><p>The Rs. 2,556 crore project is funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and implemented by various government agencies, including KWIL, which is a joint venture of Cochin International Airport Limited and the state government.</p>