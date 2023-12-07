Inter-caste marriages cannot be prevented, it's part of change in our state: Kerala CM

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said if a young man and woman like each other and decide to get married, irrespective of their caste or faith, no one can prevent the union.

Vijayan said there has always been opposition to such marriages from parents of either side or both families, but that has not stopped such marriages.

The CM was responding to reporters' queries in connection with a prominent Islamic scholar on Wednesday 'accusing' the ruling CPI(M) and its youth outfits of promoting inter-caste marriages and mixed culture in the name of secularism.

Vijayan said that neither the SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), nor the DYFI, the Left party's youth outfit, were working as "inter-caste marriage bureaus".