india kerala

International agency includes Kerala among 15 untenable tourist destinations citing frequent landslides

Kerala is the lone destination from India to be mentioned in the 'No List' published on November 13.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 14:06 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 14:06 IST
India News Kerala Tourism landslides

