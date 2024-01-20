Investor of scam-hit bank in Kerala seeks nod for mercy killing

Thiruvananthapuram: An investor of the scam hit Karuvannur cooperative bank at Thrissur in Kerala has approached the Kerala chief minister and High Court chief justice seeking nod for mercy killing.

Joshi, a native of Mapranam in the district, sought nod for mercy killing as a protest against the scam-hit bank.

Joshi told the media that he had sent representation to the chief minister and chief justice seeking nod for mercy killing. He said that around Rs 70 lakh was due to him from the bank and the non-payment of the amount made life miserable for him as he was having health issues and studies of his children were affected. Hence he was left with no other option other than seeking nod for mercy killing, he said.

The CPM-controlled bank is caught in an over Rs 100 crore scam and many investors are in dire straits and non refund of deposits.