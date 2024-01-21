Isolated incidents of corruption in cooperative sector due to some people's greed: Kerala CM

The ED, which is investigating the fraud, had told the court that during its investigation "it was found that many of the accused are office-bearers and members of the ruling political party CPI(M) and there was a deep-rooted conspiracy to embezzle money from the public and make gains for the party as well as its leaders."

It also blamed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in the state for "turning a blind eye" to the irregularities of various societies in Kerala.