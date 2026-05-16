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IUML a 'brother party', vital for secularism: V D Satheesan

Satheesan visited Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders at their office and held discussions with the party leadership.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 09:39 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsIUMLV D Satheesan

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