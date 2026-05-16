<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amid criticism by the BJP and two prominent Hindu caste organisations that the AICC named<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan"> V D Satheesan</a> as the next <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>CM due to IUML pressure, the Congress leader on Saturday described the key UDF ally as a "brother party" and said it plays a vital role in preserving Kerala’s secular fabric.</p>.<p>Satheesan visited Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders at their office here and held discussions with the party leadership.</p>.<p>“IUML is one of the power centres of UDF politics. We worked as Team UDF, which was not seen before. We functioned as one unit inside and outside the Assembly, with the support of IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal,” he said.</p>.Kerala cabinet talks intensify as Congress tries to placate Ramesh Chennithala with possible cabinet role.<p>He said the UDF had taken a strong secular stand, which was endorsed by the people of Kerala.</p>.<p>“Thangal was the force behind that stand. Several forces tried to create divisions through communal campaigns, including over the Munambam and Palluruthy issues. But the stand taken by IUML and Thangal surprised me,” he said.</p>.<p>Satheesan said the IUML leadership had also taken a similar secular stand during the Babri Masjid demolition period.</p>.<p>He said IUML has consistently supported the secular position of the UDF and that no leader from the party had made communal remarks.</p>.<p>“If IUML weakens, who will occupy that space? That is a major question. Then Kerala itself would be at risk. We are brotherly organisations and stand together,” he said.</p>.<p>Satheesan said IUML had played a key role in ensuring the victory of several Congress candidates in constituencies where it has strong influence, adding that other allies had also supported each other across the UDF.</p>.<p>He said similar coordination with IUML would continue in the government and that they would work together for the development of the state.</p>.<p>On portfolio sharing, Satheesan said discussions had completed in the initial phase and details would be announced on Sunday.</p>.<p>He added that just as there were no issues during seat-sharing in the Assembly elections, the same spirit would guide portfolio allocation.</p>.<p>Thangal said Satheesan is a deserving Chief Minister for the people of Kerala and assured IUML’s full support.</p>.<p>“IUML has always been a support for Kerala. Now, Satheesan has become the strength of the state,” he said.</p>.<p>Senior IUML leaders, including P K Kunhalikutty, P M A Salam and E T Muhammad Basheer, were also present at the meeting.</p>.<p>IUML is the second-largest constituent of the UDF with 22 MLAs.</p>.<p>After Satheesan was announced as Chief Minister by the AICC, BJP leaders, along with Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, alleged that he was chosen for the post under pressure from the IUML. </p>