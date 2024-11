IUML accuses CPI(M) of 'divisive politics' amid attacks on UDF's alleged Islamist links

In response to Vijayan's direct attack on party supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the IUML leader said that the UDF secured a resounding majority of over 4.10 lakh votes for Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad and a margin of over 18,000 votes for Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad, with the IUML and Thangal playing a pivotal role in these victories.