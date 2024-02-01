IUML flays Kerala government's dilly-dallying on caste census

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) raised the demand for a caste census in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday and criticised the CPM-led left-front government for not initiating the caste census.

Kerala SC, ST welfare minister K Radhakrishnan told the Assembly that the state would take a decision on the matter subject to Supreme Court decision on two pending petitions in this regard.

Raising the issue through a calling attention motion in the house, IUML senior leader and former minister M K Muneer criticised that even as states have powers to conducted socio-economic caste census and states like Bihar have already conducted caste survey, the Kerala government recently submitted before the Supreme Court that the centre have to carry out the census.