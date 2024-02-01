IUML flays Kerala government's dilly-dallying on caste census

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) raised the demand for a caste census in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday and criticised the CPM-led left-front government for not initiating the caste census.
Kerala SC, ST welfare minister K Radhakrishnan told the Assembly that the state would take a decision on the matter subject to Supreme Court decision on two pending petitions in this regard.
Raising the issue through a calling attention motion in the house, IUML senior leader and former minister M K Muneer criticised that even as states have powers to conducted socio-economic caste census and states like Bihar have already conducted caste survey, the Kerala government recently submitted before the Supreme Court that the centre have to carry out the census.
Radhakrishanan said that accurate data of socio-economic conditions of people belonging to all castes was required for ensuring proper representation of all castes in government services and their welfare. Hence a comprehensive caste census by the centre would be ideal for it rather than a socio-economic caste census by the state government.
In Kerala, various minority communities including the Muslim community have been raising the demand for caste census for quite some time. But upper caste communities like Hindu-Nair were opposing it. Hence the Kerala government has been dilly-dallying on the matter that affects vote banks. The demand for caste census would be a key issue during the Lok Sabha election campaign.
There were reports that some upper caste communities were having more representation in government services disproportionate to their population and certain backward and minority communities got only less representation.