<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst resentment brewing over the delay in forming government by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/1">Kerala</a>, the Indian Union Muslim League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iuml">IUML</a>) is holding a leadership meeting on Wednesday.</p><p>The meeting could be discussing the stand the party should be taking in case the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aicc">AICC</a> opts K C Venugopal as the Chief Minister.</p><p>IUML as well as other coalition partners of the UDF have openly expressed their backing for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> who led the UDF in the elections and played a key role in securing a historic win by 102 seats.</p><p>More voices of displeasure from the IUML, which is the second largest party in UDF, came out on Tuesday as MLA designate T V Ibrahim stated that the delay in forming government took the sheen off the historic win that the people gave to the UDF. He also flayed that what was going on now was against the popular mandate of the people. </p>.Kerala CM decision drags on as Congress high command seeks wider consultations: What we know so far.<p>"Even as the delay in forming a government could be due to Congress's internal issues, the MLA designates of UDF are unable to face the people," he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, the CPM and the BJP also criticised the UDF over the delay in forming the government.</p><p>Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor T P Ramakrishnan said that the Congress should show its commitment to the voters by respecting their mandate. Delay in forming the government after winning the elections with clear majority is a serious flaw, he said.</p><p>BJP MLA designate V Muraleedharan said that it was due to the infighting in the Congress that the people were often reluctant to support the party. He also said that such bad tendencies in Congress would even cause aversion among the people towards politics.</p>