Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

IUML to hold leadership meet on May 13 as Congress delays Kerala govt formation

Meanwhile, the CPM and the BJP also criticised the UDF over the delay in forming the government.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaK C VenugopalAICCIUMLUDFV D Satheesan

Follow us on :

Follow Us