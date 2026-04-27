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IUML's houses for Wayanad landslide hit victims becomes a reality

Housewarming of 51 houses constructed by the party, which is part of the Opposition UDF, was done on Monday.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:52 IST
KeralaKerala NewsLandslideWayanad

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