<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While the houses provided by the Kerala government to the Wayanad landslide affected are caught up in row over quality and the construction of the houses promised by Congress is yet to begin, housewarming of 51 houses constructed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was done on Monday (April 27).</p><p>Three-bedroom houses with a total area of 1,060 square feet in eight cents of land were already handed over to the beneficiaries on February 28. Adequate furniture and household materials are also provided to the residents and they will start living in the new homes from Monday.</p>.Wayanad landslide township becomes flashpoint before Kerala polls.<p>The project is set up on 11 acres of land at Muttil - Peppadi road in Wayanad. A total of 105 houses are planned. Construction of the remaining houses are progressing. The cost for each house is estimated at Rs 26 lakh. Common facilities like community hall and park are also being set up.</p><p>The Kerala government is setting up a township for the landslide affected people. Out of the 410 houses planned, 178 were handed over on March 1. But since basic works were still pending, the houses could not be occupied yet.</p><p>Moreover, cracks were spotted in some of the houses, triggering concerns over the quality of the houses. But revenue minister K Rajan personally visited the houses and ruled out any quality issues. </p><p>Even as Congress laid the foundation stone laying for 50 houses in a township for the landslide survivors being set up by the party, the work is yet to start. </p><p>While the ruling CPI(M) launched an attack against the Congress alleging of fund swindling, Congress maintained that delay in government approvals was delaying the commencement of work.</p><p>In one of the deadliest natural calamities of Kerala, over 250 persons were killed in the landslides at Mundakkai-Chooralmala regions of Wayanad on July 30, 2024.</p>