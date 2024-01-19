Jasna's lord Krishna paintings fascinates PM; Muslim woman chasing her passion ignoring threats from community  

Thiruvananthapuram: It was a dream come true for Kozhikode native Jasna Salim as she could handover a painting of lord Krishna to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple on Wednesday.

Being a Muslim, Jasna has been facing abuses and threats from a section in the community for painting lord Krishna.

Ignoring all those she continues to chase her passion and even make considerable earnings from it.

With Modi sharing the picture of receiving the painting from Jasna on his social media page, Jasna is flooded with words of appreciation.