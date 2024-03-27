Javadekar accuses Kerala CM Vijayan of caste and religious bias amidst 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' debate

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of viewing society through the 'prism of caste, creed and religion', as the saffron party intensified its attack against the Marxist veteran over his statement on the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

Addressing a rally organised by the CPI(M) in Malappuram on Monday against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Chief Minister had said the slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' were first raised by two Muslims and asked whether the Sangh Parivar would be ready to abandon them.