JD(S) Kerala leadership conveys differences to Deve Gowda

Kerala leaders of Janata Dal (S) called on party leader H D Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Sunday and conveyed the differences of the Kerala unit over the decision of the party to align with the BJP.

JD(S) Kerala unit is part of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala and also has two MLAs, including a minister.

A delegation led by JD(S) state president Mathew T Thomas called on Deve Gowda in Bengaluru and conveyed the differences of the Kerala unit. Deve Gowda told them that he could understand the concerns of the Kerala unit, a party leader told DH.

The state unit will decide its future course of action at a state executive committee meeting on October 7.

It was learnt that the JD(S) state unit was exploring the option of remaining as an independent unit. In 2006 when the JD(S) joined hands with BJP at national level, JD(S) Kerala unit remained as an independent unit.