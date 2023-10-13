JD(S) Kerala trying to make party formally denounce BJP tie-up

Thiruvananthapuram: In an effort to wriggle out of the embarrassment caused by the JD(S)'s decision to join the NDA , the party's Kerala unit is making efforts to convene a national council of the party to denounce the decision.
A senior JD(S) leader from Kerala told DH that the decision to join the NDA was announced by party founder leader H D Deva Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy without any formal discussion in the party. Hence it could not be considered as a decision of the party.
The party's official stand is to fight against the BJP. Any deviation from it requires discussions in the party. Hence, the party national council could denounce the decision to join NDA.
Party sources also said that the decision to join NDA had not gone down well with many in the party, including those in the national leadership as well as in many states, including Karnataka.
It was also learnt that senior party leaders from Kerala have already started talking to leaders in other states in this regard. "We need time to make adequate arrangements like fixing dates and venue to convene a national level meet," said the party source.
The fresh moves by the JD(S) Kerala leaders has come as the party, which is a coalition partner in the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), is under pressure to announce a firm future course of action.
Even as the JD(S) state leaders called on Deve Gowda to express differences over the decision to join the NDA and openly announced that it would remain with the Left-front in Kerala, the Congress in Kerala continues to accuse the Kerala CPI(M) of having a nexus with BJP through the JD(S). Hence the JD(S) Kerala unit is under pressure from the CPI(M) to take a firm future course of action.
Though the options of forming a new party in Kerala or merging with any regional parties were considered, there was a lack of consensus in the party which has two MLAs, including a minister, in Kerala now.
A party meeting held on Wednesday decided to appoint a committee of four leaders to chalk out future course of action as well as to buy time from the left-front to take a decision. Senior leader C K Nanu, Neelalohithadasan Nadar, Jose Thettayil and P M Safarulla are the members of the panel.