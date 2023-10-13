JD(S) Kerala trying to make party formally denounce BJP tie-up

Thiruvananthapuram: In an effort to wriggle out of the embarrassment caused by the JD(S)'s decision to join the NDA , the party's Kerala unit is making efforts to convene a national council of the party to denounce the decision.

A senior JD(S) leader from Kerala told DH that the decision to join the NDA was announced by party founder leader H D Deva Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy without any formal discussion in the party. Hence it could not be considered as a decision of the party.

The party's official stand is to fight against the BJP. Any deviation from it requires discussions in the party. Hence, the party national council could denounce the decision to join NDA.

Party sources also said that the decision to join NDA had not gone down well with many in the party, including those in the national leadership as well as in many states, including Karnataka.