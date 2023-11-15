JD(S) leaders decided to hold national plenary session in Bengaluru on December 9

A meeting of Janata Dal (S) leaders from various states held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday decided to hold a national plenary session of the party at Bengaluru on December 9 to formally reject the decision of party national president H D Deve Gowda to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Ahead of the plenary, a letter will be given to Gowda urging him to revoke the tie-up with the BJP.

Party national vice-president C K Nanu said that state presidents of the party from 11 states, including C M Ibrahim from Karnataka, attended the meeting in person and four state presidents attended the meeting online.

'Unless Deve Gowda revokes the decision to join the NDA, the plenary to be held on December 9 will formally reject the decision and go ahead with further actions against Gowda for taking a unilateral decision. The party's 'secular' ideology needs to be protected," he said.

Even though the meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram was considered as national executive of the party, Nanu stated that it was only a meeting of the leaders opposed to the decision of Gowda to join the NDA.

Meanwhile, Kerala state president Mathew T Thomas kept off the meeting and had also asked the party state office bearers not to attend the meeting.