JD(S) national-level meet in Kerala triggers unrest

A major chunk of JD(S) leaders from Kerala, including national general secretary Neelalohithadasan Nadar, have flayed the 'hasty move'.

Nadar told DH that a meeting at the national level should have been convened only after holding proper discussions at all state units of the party. The present move was a hasty one.

Party state leaders, including state president Mathew T Thomas and power minister K Krishnankutty said on Saturday that they were not aware of party 'national executive' being held in Kerala.

Nanu told DH that some sections were trying to create an impression that the meeting to be held at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram would be the party's national executive.

He also said that there was no agenda of forming a new party.

JD(S) Kerala unit that met on October 27 had decided to stall suggestions to form a new party and remain as the 'official' JD(S). Fear of disqualification of two MLAs of the JD(S) in Kerala, including the power minister, in case of forming a new party was learnt to have compelled the party to stall plans for forming a new party.