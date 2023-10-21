JD(S) row in Kerala: CPI(M) defends retaining Krishnankutty in Cabinet

Talking to reporters at Palakkad, Govindan said there was no need to remove Krishnankutty from the Kerala cabinet as the state unit of the JD(S) has clarified that they 'stand strong' with the Left front. 'The stand of the Left front, the CPI(M) and Pinarayi Vijayan are always against the BJP and now, even after getting clarification from him (Vijayan) and Gowda, there is a deliberate attempt to create a false narrative,' Govindan said. Vijayan had termed the statement 'absurd', he added.