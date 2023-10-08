Home
Journalist dies in road accident in Kerala's Palakkad

Last Updated 07 October 2023, 20:33 IST

Senior journalist G Prabhakaran was killed in a road accident in Palakkad in Kerala on Saturday, police said.

He was 70.

Prabhakaran, who was previously with The Hindu, was currently associated with The Times of India in Palakkad.

Police said the accident took place around 8.30 pm.

An unidentified vehicle hit him near the railway station and allegedly sped away, police said.

The investigation is on to identify the vehicle, police said.

Prabhakaran was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police added.

