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'Just remembered my father, what's wrong': Kerala CM on row over use of caste surname in swearing-in

'Why is it wrong if I mention my father's name. Shouldn't I remember him,' Satheesan asked while speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting here.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:40 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

'Just remembered my father, what's wrong': Kerala CM on row over use of caste surname in swearing-in

In one line
Kerala CM defends using caste surname 'Menon' in swearing-in, sparking caste identity debate.
Key points
Reason for surname usage
Satheesan used his caste surname 'Menon' to remember his father during the swearing-in ceremony, stating it was a personal gesture.
Controversy over name change
Critics highlighted the difference between his 2021 oath ('V D Satheesan') and 2026 oath ('Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan'), questioning the motive behind the expanded name.
Political messaging debate
Some interpreted the surname's use as a strategic outreach to Hindu communities amid criticism from Sangh Parivar and BJP over UDF's ties with Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami.
Internal Congress reactions
Congress leaders Jinto John and Anoop V R criticised Satheesan's decision, while others dismissed it as a mere expanded name form.
Community opposition context
Leaders of NSS and SNDP Yogam, representing Nair and Ezhava communities, reportedly opposed Satheesan's selection as CM.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:40 IST
India NewsKeralaV D Satheesan

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