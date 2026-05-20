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Kerala CM defends using caste surname 'Menon' in swearing-in, sparking caste identity debate.
Key points
• Reason for surname usage
Satheesan used his caste surname 'Menon' to remember his father during the swearing-in ceremony, stating it was a personal gesture.
• Controversy over name change
Critics highlighted the difference between his 2021 oath ('V D Satheesan') and 2026 oath ('Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan'), questioning the motive behind the expanded name.
• Political messaging debate
Some interpreted the surname's use as a strategic outreach to Hindu communities amid criticism from Sangh Parivar and BJP over UDF's ties with Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami.
• Internal Congress reactions
Congress leaders Jinto John and Anoop V R criticised Satheesan's decision, while others dismissed it as a mere expanded name form.
• Community opposition context
Leaders of NSS and SNDP Yogam, representing Nair and Ezhava communities, reportedly opposed Satheesan's selection as CM.
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:40 IST