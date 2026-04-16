Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kannur BDS student death: Dental college students protest, doctor’s clinic vandalised

The students also refused to wear white coats until justice is delivered to Raj and action is taken against the faculty members concerned.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsprotestKeralakannurCaste

Follow us on :

Follow Us