<p>Kannur (Kerala): Students of Kannur Dental College on Thursday launched a protest on the campus following the death of BDS student Nithin Raj, who was allegedly harassed on a caste basis by faculty members.</p><p>Students from all batches, except those appearing for university examinations, took out a protest march and held a dharna in front of the dental college at Anjarakandy here.</p><p>The students also refused to wear white coats until justice is delivered to Raj and action is taken against the faculty members concerned.</p><p>Nithin Raj R L (22), a first-year BDS student, was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.</p>.Deceased Kerala dental student faced abuse, teachers called him 'slum dog', family alleges .<p>Police have registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following allegations that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.</p><p>Student representatives told reporters that the college management is yet to address key issues even days after Raj's death.</p><p>They said a petition detailing their demands would be submitted to the management.</p><p>The students demanded the removal of Dental Anatomy Head of Department M K Ram, who is a prime accused in the case, from the college.</p><p>"We demand action against other college staff involved in Raj's death. We want a student-friendly environment in the college as the management has never been concerned about our issues," they said.</p><p>They also alleged a lack of transparency in the functioning of the institution and said they were unaware of the composition of the college management.</p><p>The students' union has limitations as it lacks the support of the college, they added.</p><p>"The inquiry into Raj's death should be transparent and we want to know what has happened to him. Until our demands are met, we will continue the protest," they said.</p><p>The students said they are holding a silent protest as university examinations are ongoing.</p><p>"Until our concerns are addressed, we will not wear the white coat. If patients coming here are to be taken care of, our issues should be addressed first," they said.</p><p>Apart from the police case, the Kerala SC/ST Commission, Kerala State Human Rights Commission, Kerala State Youth Commission and the Medical Education Department are conducting separate inquiries.</p>.Loan app's pressure suspected in Kerala dental student's death .<p>MK Ram and Dr Sangeetha, who are accused in the police case, are still untraced.</p><p>Meanwhile, DYFI activists, as part of the ongoing protest, attacked a dental clinic where Dr M K Ram practised.</p><p>The attack targeted Dr Dilna's Dental Clinic in Edakkad, Kannur.</p><p>According to police, DYFI leaders reached the clinic as part of a protest march, which was stopped by police.</p><p>However, a few activists managed to enter the building and damage the clinic's nameplate.</p><p>The activists later erected DYFI flags, posters and banners at the building.</p><p>Similarly, the Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, held a protest march to the office of the Kannur City Police Commissioner.</p><p>The protesters condemned the police for failing to arrest the main accused, including Dr M K Ram, in connection with the BDS student death case.</p><p>Police stopped the march by setting up barricades.</p><p>Later, water cannons were used against the protesters.</p><p>However, the protesters refused to disperse and continued the agitation till the afternoon.</p>