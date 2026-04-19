<p>Kannur: The management of Kannur Dental College, where a BDS student died after allegedly jumping from a building, on Sunday said his death was not due to caste discrimination but linked to a loan taken through a mobile app.</p>.<p>The statement was issued by Medical Director Dr Adnan Siddique.</p>.Kannur BDS student death: Dental college students protest, doctor’s clinic vandalised.<p>Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Anjarakandy, was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.</p>.<p>In its statement, the management said it was wrong to claim that Raj died due to caste discrimination.</p>.<p>The college said that neither Raj nor his family nor his classmates had complained of caste discrimination.</p>.<p>The allegation is that one teacher made improper comments, and Raj had said a month ago that he would attend the teacher's class, the statement said.</p>.<p>The college authorities claimed that no formal complaints were filed against the teacher.</p>.<p>They also said they had handed over CCTV footage, letters Raj wrote to his father, and his examination papers to the police investigating the case.</p>.<p>According to the management, Raj had taken a loan through an app, following which one of his teachers began receiving frequent calls and messages from loan operators, which she reported to the principal.</p>.<p>Raj was then called to the principal’s office, where he said the loan had been taken for his brother-in-law, identified as Asokan, it said.</p>.<p>He was asked to remove the teacher’s name from the reference list.</p>.<p>However, Raj claimed he had not given the teacher’s name as a reference.</p>.<p>The college said it attempted to contact Asokan, but was unable to reach him.</p>.<p>Subsequently, the teacher decided to file a complaint with the cyber police regarding the repeated calls.</p>.<p>After this, Raj left the principal’s room and allegedly jumped from the building, the statement said.</p>.<p>The management said CCTV footage of the incident has also been handed over to the police.</p>.<p>It further claimed that the college had always supported Raj, including during an earlier issue outside the campus, though it did not elaborate on the matter.</p>.<p>The family had assured that counselling would be provided to him after that incident, the statement added.</p>.<p>The college said the clarification was issued in response to what it termed as false allegations raised after the incident.</p>.<p>Recently, the Cyber Police arrested three persons from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a loan provided to Raj and the threats to him regarding repayment. </p>