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Kannur Dental College denies caste angle in BDS student death, cites loan app issue

Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Anjarakandy, was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 10:50 IST
KeralaKerala Newskannur

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