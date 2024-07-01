Kasargod's endosulfan victims upset over Kerala government's somersault

Bindu told the assembly on June 27 that 1,905 persons were included in a preliminary list of victims after two stages of screening at a medical camps in 2017. Of that, 874 were added to the final list of victims. Remaining 1,031 were not included as it was found during field verifications they were not staying in the endosulfan affected regions while the pesticide was sprayed.

Endosulfan victims' action council leader Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan said that the minister's contention lacked any logic as people from the region were already included in the list of 6728 victims.

On June 14 representatives of the victims along with MLAs from Kasargod called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take up their plea. "The chief minister responded positively and based on that the stir at Kasargod was ended. Now we feel like being cheated," Kunhikrishnan said.

Former minister and CPI MLA from Kanhangad in Kasargod E Chandrasekharan, who had accompanied the endosulfan victims' representatives during the meeting with the chief minister, told DH that it was still not clear why the social justice minister made such a statement even as the chief minister responded favourably.