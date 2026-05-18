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Kerala: 21-member UDF Cabinet to take oath today

Satheesan said that there was no pressure from any leaders in Cabinet formation, and that there was no groupwise seat-sharing.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 01:14 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 01:14 IST
India NewsKeralaElectionsCabinetoathKerala Agriculture Minister

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