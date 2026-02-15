Menu
Kerala: 62-year-old award-winning farmer dies after consuming pesticide

Elias was found unconscious at his farm on Wednesday after consuming pesticide. He was rushed to hospital and was under treatment. But he died by Sunday, said the local police.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 10:52 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 10:52 IST
