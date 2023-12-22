Kerala: 80-yr-old woman keeps the Pinarayi govt on toes

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala is trying to manoeuvre around multiple challenges, whether they are Congress-driven political stirs or the war of words with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, an 80-year-old woman has sketched out her own battle against the government, putting it in a tight spot now.
The Idukki native, Mariyakutty, has been doing the rounds of government offices for the social welfare pensions that have been pending for five months. Now with Christmas approaching, Mariyakutty has knocked on the doors of the Kerala High Court, citing the urgent need to get the dues.
The HC took up the case and on Thursday pulled up the Kerala government for the five-month delay in giving out the social welfare pension of Rs 1,600 per month to over 60 lakh people from weaker sections.
On her plea in the HC, she told the media, “We, too, wish to have good food during Christmas. Hundreds like me are in a pitiable situation owing to the mounting pension dues.”
A bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran came down heavily against the Kerala government on Thursday. While the state government stuck to the stand that the cut in central allocations was the reason for the mounting dues of pensions, the court asked whether the government was avoiding any celebrations owing to the financial crunches.
The government should be prioritising its spending, the court said.
The court was referring to the government’s 'Keraleeyam' celebrations, held to highlight the state’s achievements. The court has sought the Centre's version on the matter and posted the case for hearing on Friday.
Mariyakutty had caused embarrassment to the Left Front government last month by seeking alms on the streets along with another elderly woman, over the delay in pension. The CPM tried to unleash a campaign that she was not financially weak, but the octogenarian vehemently denied it and took legal action against the party’s “misleading campaign”.
The politically active Mariyakutty had also expressed her solidarity with the ongoing protest by the Youth Congress against the Vijayan government’s 'Nava Kerala Sada' mass outreach programme across the state.
Video footage of Mariyakutty waving her black dress in protest against the government as well as the police action against agitators has gone viral on social media.